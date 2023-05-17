WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Up 0.8%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €39.55 ($42.99) and last traded at €39.40 ($42.83). 4,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.10 ($42.50).

WashTec Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35. The company has a market cap of $495.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

WashTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

Read More

