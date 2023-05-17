Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Down 5.8 %

LON:WOSG traded down GBX 43 ($0.54) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 697.50 ($8.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 632.50 ($7.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,065.16 ($13.34). The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 775.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 863.82.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

