Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Down 5.8 %
LON:WOSG traded down GBX 43 ($0.54) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 697.50 ($8.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 632.50 ($7.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,065.16 ($13.34). The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 775.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 863.82.
Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile
