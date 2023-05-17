Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,159,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,645,000 after buying an additional 205,709 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 37,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.82. 21,211,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,917,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $299.22. The firm has a market cap of $739.02 billion, a PE ratio of 167.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

