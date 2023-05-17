Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,009 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Shell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,934.83.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

