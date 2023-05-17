Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $54.22 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 3.3% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $155.85. 2,762,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

