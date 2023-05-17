Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

