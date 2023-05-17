Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 522,879 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $18,334,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,175.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 356,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $13,698,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 514,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.86. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $403.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

