Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 522,879 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $18,334,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,175.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 356,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $13,698,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 514,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.86. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $49.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
