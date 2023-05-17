Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,957,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,776,605. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.