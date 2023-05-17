Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.