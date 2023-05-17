Wedbush Weighs in on RumbleON, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for RumbleON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBL. B. Riley dropped their price target on RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

RumbleON Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of RMBL opened at $8.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.59). RumbleON had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.19 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at RumbleON

In other RumbleON news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $410,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,778,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleON

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,848,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 528.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 1,252,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

