Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOD remained flat at $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,252. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bensler LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,208,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 230,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 173,492 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 299.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 152,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 114,366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

