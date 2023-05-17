Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EOD remained flat at $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,252. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
