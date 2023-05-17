Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 2.7 %

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$8.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.73. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.1226227 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. In related news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$178,244.30. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

