Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 99,781 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

