Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IGI stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

