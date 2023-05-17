Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DMO opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.