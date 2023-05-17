Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE DMO opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
