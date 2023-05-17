WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $695,449.36

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $23.44 million and $695,449.36 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00345954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

