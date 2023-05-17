Whitefield Industrials Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:WHF)

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Whitefield Industrials Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Whitefield Industrials Company Profile

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

