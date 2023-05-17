William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 93,981 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,981 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.75% of AudioCodes worth $26,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 352,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Stock Down 1.1 %

AUDC stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.58. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AudioCodes Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

