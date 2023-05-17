William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,683 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Materion worth $34,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Materion by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,398 shares of company stock valued at $580,807. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Materion Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.