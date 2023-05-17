William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,309 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $30,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Simmons First National by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 309,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 25.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

Simmons First National Price Performance

In other news, Director Edward Drilling purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $97,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,194.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,515.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Drilling bought 6,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $97,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,194.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 43,675 shares of company stock worth $710,780. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFNC opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Further Reading

