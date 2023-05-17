William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $27.92 Million Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $27,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR opened at $292.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $179.01 and a one year high of $314.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 39.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

