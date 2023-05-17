William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $28.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,989 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.96% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $28,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.