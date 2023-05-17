William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $25,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

HR opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -620.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

