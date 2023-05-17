William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,936 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.02% of La-Z-Boy worth $29,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,489,000 after buying an additional 178,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,792,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LZB stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

