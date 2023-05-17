William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 38,813 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,813 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $31,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $142,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 2.2 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

SBCF stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 45.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.