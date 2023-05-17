William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 42,103 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,103 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $34,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,075,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $2,275,943.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,513.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $2,275,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,513.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,456 shares of company stock worth $20,413,314 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.