William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 42,894 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,894 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.21% of First Bancorp worth $33,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $840,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

FBNC stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

First Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.