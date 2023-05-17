William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 44,204 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,204 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $30,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

FCPT opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

