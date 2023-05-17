William Blair Weighs in on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Friday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $188.18 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.03.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,108 shares of company stock worth $2,040,605 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

