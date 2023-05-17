William Magnuson Sells 11,301 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,462,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. 642,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,496. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Braze by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

