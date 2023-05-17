Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.01. 157,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average is $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

