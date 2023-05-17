WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.12% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. 602,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

