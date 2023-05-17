WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Rating) were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 87,541 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.
About WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund
The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.
