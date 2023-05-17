Witan Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

WTAN stock opened at GBX 230 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.40. Witan Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 199.78 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 237.50 ($2.98). The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -573.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shefaly Yogendra acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £4,320 ($5,411.50). 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

