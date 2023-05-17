Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Up to $81.45

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.45, but opened at $85.01. Wix.com shares last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 943,385 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

