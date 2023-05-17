WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) is Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the period. WNS accounts for 4.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.20% of WNS worth $46,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.07. 236,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.23. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

