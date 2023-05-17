World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WWE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

