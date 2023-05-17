WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

WPP Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ WPP opened at $54.88 on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.