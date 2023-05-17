WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

WPP Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ WPP opened at $54.88 on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

