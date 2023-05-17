WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Up 9.5%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 2,331,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,090,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

WW International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $620.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Insider Activity at WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WW International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

