WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Up 9.5%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 2,331,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,090,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.
WW International Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $620.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.
Insider Activity at WW International
In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WW International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.