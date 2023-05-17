xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24,323.09

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $24,323.09 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

