Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.90. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 17,172 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Yunhong CTI ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

