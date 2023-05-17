Zacks Research Weighs in on Entergy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Entergy Trading Down 2.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.