Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $32.86.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

ZWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,858 shares of company stock worth $66,220. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,875,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 53,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,409 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,560,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,774,000 after acquiring an additional 106,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.