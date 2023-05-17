Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on ZYNE. StockNews.com began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.