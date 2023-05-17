Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZYNE. StockNews.com began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

