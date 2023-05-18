Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Afya by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Afya Company Profile

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. Afya had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Research analysts expect that Afya will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

