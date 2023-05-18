AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires £147.66 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 46 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £147.66 ($184.97).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Roger Stott acquired 47 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £152.75 ($191.34).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 315.20 ($3.95) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 344.20. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.05) and a one year high of GBX 404.07 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,865.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJB shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 370 ($4.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About AJ Bell

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.