AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires £147.66 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 46 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £147.66 ($184.97).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Roger Stott acquired 47 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £152.75 ($191.34).
AJ Bell Stock Performance
Shares of AJB opened at GBX 315.20 ($3.95) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 344.20. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.05) and a one year high of GBX 404.07 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,865.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJB shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 370 ($4.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
