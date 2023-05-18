Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) & Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Head to Head Review

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Rating) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jin Medical International and Align Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A Align Technology 0 2 8 0 2.80

Profitability

Align Technology has a consensus price target of $347.78, indicating a potential upside of 19.36%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

This table compares Jin Medical International and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A Align Technology 8.51% 11.18% 6.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jin Medical International and Align Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Align Technology $3.73 billion 5.97 $361.57 million $4.05 71.94

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.

Summary

Align Technology beats Jin Medical International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly and people recovering from injuries. Jin Medical International Ltd. is headquartered in Changzhou City, China.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment consists of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

