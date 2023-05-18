Ameresco, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

NYSE AMRC opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameresco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

