Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

