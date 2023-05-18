Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Target Price at $56.80

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

